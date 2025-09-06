It’s no secret that Korea has successfully marketed its distinct brand of entertainment worldwide. People of all ages can’t get enough of the country’s TV shows, movies, food, music, and culture. K-pop is also a genre that’s regularly hitting the top spots on several charts. Thus, companies like Beats Electronics recognize an opportunity and drop the Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition.

Fans of the award-winning K-pop girl group Blackpink are not about to miss out on this exclusive tie-in. Any official merchandise is bound to sell ridiculously well, and this scarlet-clad pair of cans is already sold out as of this writing. We have yet to hear any word regarding restocks anytime soon.

Those who don’t want to wait can at least hope that a few launch units eventually become available from resellers. However, expect to pay more than the MSRP. The Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition flaunts the familiar silhouette like the rest of the on-ear headphones lineup. Completely clad in Ruby Red, it ships with a color-matching carrying case,

Apart from the detachable red bows, special graphics also adorn one of its components. According to Beats Electronics, “we’ve embellished one UltraPlush ear cushion, incorporating symbols inspired by JENNIE’s music and unique aesthetic.” Some may say it looks too feminine, but we believe the design has a broad appeal.

From a features perspective, the Bluetooth headphones support Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, lossless audio via USB-C or 3.5 mm cable, and a respectable 50-hour battery life. The Beats Solo 4 JENNIE Special Edition measures 2.7″ x 6.9″ x 6.2″ (HxLxW) and weighs 7.65 ounces.

