If you want to shake up your diet with healthy smoothies and stay hydrated as well, we stumbled on a great bundle that might be worth it. The Beast Blender + Hydration System allows you to make nutritious and delicious meals conveniently. Moreover, this bundle includes almost everything you need to prepare and store your drinks.

Proper nutrition is still the best way to go when you need to perk up minus the aid of caffeine. As such, The Beast Blender + Hydration System lets you do so in two ways. In the box you’ll find the B10 blender base, the B10 blade assembly, a 1,000 ml blending vessel, a 500 ml blending vessel, a blending vessel drinking lid and 2 blending vessel storage lids.

If you prefer to have infused water, there’s a 750 ml glass vessel, a hydration system drinking lid, infusion chamber, chamber mount. Then there’s the carry cap if you prefer to have your beverage on the go. The blender base is CNC machined from aluminum and boast a powder-coated finish for that premium touch.

As for the blending vessels, the manufacturer uses food-safe Tritan which is lightweight and durable. Inside are 12 ribs that generate enough turbulence to blend everything smoothly. Sensors also monitor internal temperature and make real-time adjustments to the speed of its 1,000W motor.

Depending on the size of the serving, just swap between the two blending vessels. Meanwhile, the infusion equipment uses stainless steel and glass to preserve the flavors of your ingredients. The Beast Blender + Hydration System is available in Carbon Black, Pebble Grey, and Cloud White.

Images courtesy of Beast