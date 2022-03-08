Bear Grylls remains and always will be a hardcore survivalist with a legion of fans. The former SAS trooper has been dishing out essential tips for not dying out in the wild. As such, he has collaborated with brands like Gerber, Revo, GOODFISH, and is even a brand ambassador for Land Rover. What we’re here to talk about now is the Rule Of 3 timepiece from Luminox.

This new model is part of the watchmaker’s Survival collection and will therefore withstand the toughest situations. In addition to being such a badass, Grylls also advocates for initiatives that can save the environment. As such, Luminox continues the trend of their older releases and present the Rule Of 3 with a 42 mm semi-translucent case.

Luminox lists it as CARBONOX, but we do know it mixes in recycled ocean plastic. The same goes for the chunky uni-directional bezel. To the right side of the caseband is a screw-down 316L stainless-steel crown. Meanwhile, the caseback likewise uses 316L stainless steel and sports engravings of the co-branding and more.

The Rule Of 3 then touts a textured dial with an oversized Arabic numeral 3 and Grylls’ “Never Give Up” emblem at 9 o’clock. The Luminox badge sits right under the 12 o’clock hour marker. As for the date window, it’s set diagonally between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock.

Running its three-hand functions is a Swiss RONDA 515 HF 5 quartz movement with battery life rated for up to 50 months. As with any Luminox watch, low-light visibility never becomes an issue thanks to the micro-gas tubes. Furthermore, this technology allows the lume to glow for up to 25 years. Finally, the textile or rubber strap features a keeper that lists the Rule Of 3 when it comes to survival.

Images courtesy of Luminox