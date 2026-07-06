Electric motorcycles are gradually catching up to EVs in terms of mainstream adoption. There are benefits to look forward to, such as lower prices, more charging infrastructure, and a more diverse design. If your garage has space for an all-electric two-wheeler, Beachman offers the ’64 LSM—a cool café racer that effortlessly evokes sweet nostalgia.

While most high-performance, eco-friendly models adopt aggressive futuristic styling, some stick with modern or retro aesthetics. Beachman is sticking with the latter, and we believe it’s for the best. This new machine is billed as “the perfect urban explorer, daily commuter and anywhere adventurer.” For those wondering, each unit is proudly built by hand in North America.

In fact, the manufacturer is inviting clients to drop by their headquarters and see it for themselves. Moreover, they can also go on test rides to discover which one fits their needs. Buyers can choose from seven tank colors and two saddle colors for their ’64 LSM. Plus, they can kit it out with a huge selection of add-ons.

With a heavy-duty steel frame as the foundation, the shop then mounts a 72V, 3000W, brushless hub motor. Next is the detachable 3.6 kWh lithium battery with its own charge port for extra convenience. Approximate range on a full charge is 40 miles at full speed and 55 miles at slightly conservative speeds in the city.

The ’64 LSM can reach a top speed of 50 mph. Hooking it up to the included 120V, 5A fast charger can take it from zero to 80% in three hours. Beachman also discloses that the chassis sits on 18″ wheels, which are shod in 3″ mixed-use tires. Both rims come with hydraulic disc brakes with support for regenerative braking.

Images courtesy of Beachman