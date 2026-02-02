As a luxury subsidiary of Hyundai, Genesis supplies the market with classy cars. It offers coupes, sedans, and SUVs for the discerning crowd and regularly showcases fascinating vehicles as well. Endurance races are the proving ground for manufacturers to showcase the capabilities of their vehicles. Thus, the South Korean marque takes things a step further with the X Skorpio.

It’s safe to assume that the name draws inspiration from a certain arachnid. The concept is showcased as a cross between a sports car and a rugged SUV. Videos and images of the machine highlight its off-road shenanigans in the middle of the Rub’ al Khali desert.

Just like the scorpion, we have an adaptable platform that performs admirably in extreme conditions. With a sleek body mounted on a heavy-duty frame, the X Skorpio flaunts a muscular and menacing stance. No all-electric powertrain this time around, as a V8 engine sits under the hood of this bad boy.

Output is purportedly about 1,100 horsepower and 850-lb-ft of torque. Elsewhere, the chassis reportedly uses Kevlar, fiberglass, and carbon fiber. The combination of these composites keeps the weight down without compromise to structural rigidity.

Genesis is not the only automotive group catering to overlanding enthusiasts. In fact, Lamborghini has the Huracan Sterrato, while Porsche promotes the 911 Dakar. Meanwhile, the location where Hyundai is conducting tests could be a hint at something thrilling.

For those wondering, the region is also known as the Empty Quarter, where the Dakar Rally is held annually. With this in mind, it’s easy to speculate that Genesis might sign up for the gruelling competition soon. However, it’s still up in the air if the X Skorpio will become its flagbearer.

