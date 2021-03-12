No matter what shape or size you are, there’s something irresistible about sliding into a comfortable bathrobe. Whether you want a hooded robe just like Rocky or the slinky luxury of Hugh Heffner, there’s not a guy alive that doesn’t look good strutting their stuff in a robe.
Planning a day chilling at the spa after playing a few rounds of golf? Got an afternoon swim pencilled in your schedule? Or perhaps you’re just hoping to get home after a hard day at work and get cozy on the sofa. Grab your robe and you’ll be all set for both comfort and style.
The great news is that you don’t need to spend a small fortune to feel at your best in a robe. We’ve picked 20 different robes for men with something for every budget. We’ve got thick and fleecy robes as well as lightweight cotton wraps.
Without further ado, here’s our selection of what we think are some of the best robes for men around.
Made from waffle-weave cotton, this robe is lightweight and absorbent making it perfect for slipping on after a swim or shower. Easy to clean and with an on-trend kimono style, it’s a snip at the price.
Get cozy in a manly way with this comfy plaid robe which hits just below the knee. Long enough to hide all the essentials if you need to answer the front door in a rush but without being down to the ankles, this is a handy mid-length that will suit most guys. The fold-over cuffs offer the opportunity to extend the sleeves for men who have arms which are extra-long.
The robe is made from a polyester fleece which is soft to the touch. There’s no hood so you can’t break out your Obi-Wan Kenobi impressions, but there is a wide shawl collar which gently cushions the neck. Two generously sized patch pockets at the front add convenience and there’s a self-tie belt to preserve your dignity when needed. The only drawback is that the belt is completely loose, making it easier to lose or misplace.
Tommy Hilfiger is known for making some pretty stylish clothing so why not take that dash of elegance into your night-time attire too? This thick, snug robe is the ideal accompaniment for pj’s on those long, cold winter nights. Made from cotton terry, the material is completely natural which allows the skin to breathe while still keeping the warmth in.
This is another robe that finishes just below the knee and features a loose belt, rather than one that’s permanently attached. A wide shawl collar provides extra coziness and there’s just the tiniest hint of the branding on the left chest. The robe is finished off with two patch pockets for any bits and pieces you want to stash away.
We often associate robes with being thick and heavy but you might want a cover-up in the summer months too. This waffle-weave robe from Jockey fits the bill perfectly, providing a men’s lightweight robe in a kimono style. With a two-tone design with contrast cuffs and edging, this is a stylish look for any guy.
The robe finishes just below the knee on the average man but the sleeves are three-quarter length and very wide. This means the sleeves hang low and can get in the way somewhat. If you’re planning on making pancakes for breakfast, you might have to de-robe first if you want to avoid dipping your sleeves in the batter! However, practicalities aside, it’s a comfortable and cool design and stitching the belt to the robe is a nice finishing touch.
The next one on our list is another robe that’s ideal for warmer temperatures. Alexander Del Rossa have created a light cotton robe that disperses heat naturally through the woven fabric design. And of course, even the toughest guys still like something soft against their skin and this robe really feels great. The natural fabric is gentle and breathable making it perfect for lounging around or in bed.
The style of this men’s bathrobe is much longer, dropping almost to the ankle. There’s also allowances made for larger guys too with the sizing going right up to 4XL. The two patch pockets are large and strong, specifically designed to be robust enough to hold a smartphone. There’s no hood (booo!) but the wide shawl collar more than compensates. The belt isn’t attached but as a bonus, there’s an inner tie which helps to keep the robe together more securely.
This Hugo Boss robe for men looks totally different from most of the others. Although it’s also made from cotton, you won’t find any open-weave or Terry cloth here. Instead, the soft material has a bit of stretch and looks more like it’s been made from T-shirt fabric. It’s soft, stylish and unbelievably elegant, a real winner for any gent’s wardrobe.
The sizing goes up to 2XL and the robe is designed to drop just below the knee. There’s a contrast piping and the Hugo Boss logo on the left chest. If you prefer invisible branding, you might prefer another gown; it’s not overly large but it is clearly visible. The pockets are different too, slanted side pockets rather than the traditional front-facing patch pockets. This adds a certain dash of sophistication but it’s not as compatible with smartphone use.
Finally! It’s the first appearance of a hooded robe, something we’re rather partial to. The hooded design is particularly cozy – and of course, whether you want to be a Sith Lord or a Jedi, it’s perfect for the job. Pembrook have been making high-quality clothing for more than four decades and it shows in the design of this robe for men. Soft to the touch and snug to wear, it’s irresistible for those long, cold winter nights.
The hooded style adds an extra dimension to the robe, bringing a bit of luxury. Made from coral micro-fleece, the design is slightly shorter than all of the others so far, resting just on the knee. Unfortunately it only comes in two sizes – S/M and L/XL so it’s difficult to get the ideal fit compared to buying your exact size. However, the fleece offers a bit of stretch and this together with the fact that the robe is designed to be loose fit means you’re unlikely to have any significant problem.
Similarly to the Pembrook robe for men, this design by Ugg is simple, sophisticated and breaks from the traditional style. The mix of Spandex, polyester and cotton provides a stretchy material which is comfortable and soft and fits well on the body. This robe is lightweight and would be ideal packed in a suitcase for vacation. Don’t bank on it keeping you warm and toasty during the winter though; this is definitely a style for the summer.
The design of this robe is striking in its simplicity. On the front there’s no logo nor any other kind of detailing; it doesn’t even have a shawl collar. The silhouette is sleek and with a flat belt tie, it’s a very contemporary type of kimono robe. The single accent in the whole robe can be found on the cuffs which are finished in a contrasting cream. A great look for the modern guy, but this robe isn’t as practical as many of the others.
There are some robes which make you yearn to strip off your suit and get comfy – and this is one of those! Made from 100% polyester cationic plush of 250gsm, it’s the perfect thickness that will keep you warm without overheating. There’s no hood but a shawl collar makes sure that no draughts will hit the back of your neck.
The overall appearance of this robe is unbelievably sophisticated. It oozes sex appeal and a relaxed “just out of bed” vibe without looking scruffy. The small emblem embroidered on the chest accentuates the high-class style while the concealed pockets may not be as practical as patch pockets but certainly look very swish. Rolled, long sleeves will keep your arms warm without the dreaded patchping above the wrist. Around the waist there’s a double loop so you can pick the one that best suits the dimensions of your body – smart idea Haggar!
Made from 100% cotton, this robe is much lighter weight than it first appears. At just 5.6oz, it’s a thin and cool robe which covers you up without being too heavy. The natural fabric allows your skin to breathe and helps to disperse unwanted heat. Made by Calvin Klein, the overall appearance is high-quality, as you would expect.
The biggest problem with this men’s robe is the large and prominent branding which runs the full length of both arms. If you don’t mind being a walking advertisement for Calvin Klein, that’s fine. However, if you’re not so keen on visible branding the logo being so obvious could be a deterrent. That aside, there’s little to find fault with in this comfortable robe. A shawl neck offers soft protection and combines with patch pockets, a tie belt and a knee-length design.
A great value robe, this design from TowelSelections is made from the very softest Turkish cotton. Available in a huge range of colors, this men’s robe is a traditional style with a belt tie and patch pockets on the front. The sleeves tend to sit just above the wrist so may look a bit short on some guys, but that’s the design. There’s a kimono collar rather than the usual shawl design which is certainly functional but not quite as cozy or protective.
This bathrobe sits right on the knee on average and is available in five different sizes up to 2XL. The Terry cotton is breathable and from a renewable resource, so this is one robe you can slip into with a completely clear conscience.
If you like to stand out from the crowd even when you’re relaxing at home, this ribbed micro-fleece robe for men could be for you. You can forget about muted tones; this robe is made from a deeply contrasting burgundy, black and white pattern. For guys who are bored by the usual selection, this fleece robe certainly offers something completely different!
The fleece is of a medium weight so it’s a cozy robe without being too heavy. A shawl neck, full length sleeves and a design that sits below the knee all help to provide warmth and protection. The downside is that there could be some variance about exactly how this robe fits as it’s only available in “one size”. For guys that are bigger than the norm, this means you could end up with a robe that’s a lot shorter than expected.
Throw on the Lacoste design for a lighter wrap that’s perfect for covering up after a swim or gym workout. Made from 100% cotton, this robe allows the skin to breathe and isn’t too thick. It’s not the ideal choice if you want to get snug on freezing winter evenings but for summer nights it’s ideal.
Dropping just below the knee at 33.5” long, it features the famous Lacoste crocodile logo on the chest. Two large patch pockets are convenient and the tie belt is long enough to keep everything secure.The collar is kimono-style rather than the shawl wrap, but that’s in keeping with its lightweight design. The only drawback is that it comes in a single size so smaller or larger guys might find it’s a less than perfect fit.
Cut a dashing figure with this men’s robe from Nautica, a polka-dot design with matching white trim. Lightweight and suitable for everyday use, this robe is made from 100% cotton which allows the skin to breathe. The Nautica logo is visible on the chest but it’s subtle and barely noticeable amongst the blue and white design. If the polka-dot look isn’t quite your thing you can opt for a striped or checkered robe instead.
A simple fabric tie around the waist keeps everything where it’s supposed to be and two patch pockets offer convenience. The main drawback is that it only comes in two sizes, and these tend to be smaller than average. If you normally take a L/XL you could find that this robe won’t comfortably do up.
In direct contrast to some of these lighter weight robes is this cuddly number from Regency New York. Coming in at a whopping 400gsm, it’s thick enough to keep you warm even if you were strolling in the Arctic! The plush coral fleece feels gorgeous to the touch with a luxuriously soft finish. The perfect robe to relax in during the coldest months of the year; you’ll feel so cozy you’ll never want to take it off…
The dimensions to this men’s robe are generous too, with long sleeves that comfortably cover the wrist and a wide shawl collar. It’s available right up to 3XL too so no matter what size you are, it will fit perfectly. Two patch pockets and a tie belt finish the design, making this a great all-round pick for the winter.
This hooded robe is the very epitome of elegance, offering comfort combined with smart design. Imagine a retired Jedi relaxing at the spa and you’ll get the idea. Made from grey marl fleece with a contrasting cream interior, you’ll look as good as you feel when you’re lounging in this robe.
This men’s robe is part of the luxury collection from John Christian and it oozes class from every thread. The hood is accompanied by a warm shawl collar and on the front there are two roomy patch pockets. The only slight disappointment is that the attractive and warm fleece lining in the hood doesn’t continue for the rest of the gown.
Made from flannel cotton, this robe for men is lightweight but surprisingly warm. This makes it an excellent choice for cooler mornings or evenings when the temperature starts to drop. It’s not a thick and cozy material, but it’s soft against the skin and comfortable to wear even with just a pair of boxers.
The plaid pattern is traditional and attractive, adding a bit of interest to the plain colors of many robes. The belt is detachable and there are two large patch pockets on the front. It goes right up to 4XL so if you’re a bigger guy looking for a robe of medium warmth, this is a top pick.
If you’re a bigger guy and have been scanning through our choices looking for ones that offer larges sizes, this one is for you. Hanes have created a men’s robe which goes right up to 5-6XL, combining generous sizing with excellent quality.
The cotton mix fabric is lightweight so can be worn all year round. The plaid design is attractive, and looks good in larger sizes. Kimono-style sleeves are loose while round the neck a shawl collaris comfy. Two patch pockets on the front and a detachable tie belt complete the design.
This men’s robe is made from a deep and velvety plush which you’ll just want to sink into. Ridiculously soft and comfortable to wear, the Shu fleece robes are particularly resistant to the cold and offer even more warmth than regular coral fleece. Dropping to mid-shin, this design will keep you cozier than you’ve ever been before.
A wide shawl collar sits alongside a spacious hood which lies flat when not being worn. A contrasting trim and cuffs provides an elegant appearance to accompany the luxurious feel. The fabric has been fully ISO-testedincluding for color-fastness so you can buy in confidence. Attaching the belt to the robe is a thoughtful design feature that prevents it getting misplaced. There’s not much more irritating than picking up a robe only to find the belt is missing! The only downside is that this men’s robe only goes up to XL so bigger guys won’t be able to enjoy the velveteen comfort.
Tommy Hilfiger is back again with the second robe for men on our list. A stylish plaid design, this robe is plush, warm and offers real cozy comfort. For a top designer robe, it’s great value for money with a thick fleece that’s super-snug.
The robe drops to just below the knee with long sleeves that properly cover the wrist. A tie-belt is held in position by loops and a wide shawl collars provides protection and a close-fitting finish around the neck. Despite the many plus points, the robe only comes in a single size. This is a real drawback for both smaller and bigger men who could struggle with the dimensions.
And now for the final entry on our list, and we’re going out with a flourish. This micro-fiber fleece is soft and warm while also being lightweight. If you want to stay protected from the cold without being weighed down by a heavy robe, this design from Chaps really hits the spot. Made from 100% micro-fleece, it’s so absorbent you can slide right into it straight after showering.
The robe is mid-length which means it rests somewhere below the knee, depending on your height. The shawl collar keeps your neck feeling warm and snug, protecting against chilly breezes.The patch pockets on the front could be larger but are still able to hold a smartphone. A tie-belt keeps everything together and helps you stay wrapped up against the cold. Unfortunately, this is another men’s robe which is just one size which means it’s difficult to get a really good fit. This issue is offset slightly by the fact that it’s a relaxed fit, giving slightly more room than usual – although this won’t help if you’re on the smaller side.
With so many stylish men’s robes on the market, it’s hard to narrow down the choice. However, all robes for men aren’t the same and some may suit you better than others. Here’s the essential guide to buying men’s robes and how to pick one for you.
What to consider when buying a men’s robe?
Before you simply plump for the style that looks the most stylish, you’ll need to consider a few practicalities first. Are you looking for a robe that keeps you snug and warm or a lightweight wrap that’s ideal for summer evenings? If you pick a robe that’s too thick or too thin it will end up spending the rest of its days just hanging on a hook instead of being worn. Our list includes both heavyweight and lighter styles so you can choose the right level of warmth.
The next consideration is a very personal choice but how do you plan on wearing your robe: with pjs underneath or just your underwear? You don’t need to tell us the answer but think about how the robe will fit with what you want to wear. You’ll need a relaxed and larger style to accommodate clothing while if you’re wearing boxers – or even going commando! – you can opt for a closer-fitting men’s robe.
The sleeves are another feature that can make or break a robe. Many robes have sleeves which are three-quarters in length or finish just below the wrist. It’s an extremely practical idea but could make you feel like you’ve slipped into a robe that’s four sizes too small. If you find shorter sleeves irritating, look for designs which cover the wrists completely.
What fabric should I buy?
You’ll find robes for men in all types of fabrics and some are naturally much warmer than others. Synthetic fabrics such as micro-fleece and polyester will keep the heat in and typically feel very soft to the touch. However, it’s easy to overheat and they won’t let your skin breathe in the same way as a natural fabric like cotton.
Cotton is a popular choice for robes and comes in variants such as flannel and terry. It may not be as warm as fleece but it’s surprisingly soft and can be an excellent midway choice.
It’s a wrap!
Now we’ve run through the full list of 20 men’s bathrobes, it’s time to close the curtains and slip into something more comfortable. Whether you like to wear your robe right after a shower, in the morning or last thing at night, we know how important it is to find a design that feels like a second skin. For the ultimate in relaxation, grab a pair of comfy slippers, lock the door and find your favorite move on Netflix. What could be better?
A short robe is ideal for a day at the spa, gym or club and also doubles up well as a post-shower wrap. Nearly all the bathrobes for men on our list finish somewhere between the knee and mid-shin. For the dudes looking for an ankle-length robe for complete comfort and warmth, we’ve included one in our selection.
If you’re heading off on vacation you’ll need to plan ahead. That means slipping your sunscreen, sunglasses and a robe into your suitcase so when you arrive, you can hit the beach. A lightweight robe is perfect for covering up in the shade, or for chilling out at the end of the day. Look for robes which don’t weigh too much to save your baggage allowance.
Cotton or fleece, thick or lightweight, every guy deserves a robe to relax in. Now we’ve run through some of the best on the market, it’s over to you to pick your personal fave!