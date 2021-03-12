BEST ROBES

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

With so many stylish men’s robes on the market, it’s hard to narrow down the choice. However, all robes for men aren’t the same and some may suit you better than others. Here’s the essential guide to buying men’s robes and how to pick one for you.

What to consider when buying a men’s robe?

Before you simply plump for the style that looks the most stylish, you’ll need to consider a few practicalities first. Are you looking for a robe that keeps you snug and warm or a lightweight wrap that’s ideal for summer evenings? If you pick a robe that’s too thick or too thin it will end up spending the rest of its days just hanging on a hook instead of being worn. Our list includes both heavyweight and lighter styles so you can choose the right level of warmth.

The next consideration is a very personal choice but how do you plan on wearing your robe: with pjs underneath or just your underwear? You don’t need to tell us the answer but think about how the robe will fit with what you want to wear. You’ll need a relaxed and larger style to accommodate clothing while if you’re wearing boxers – or even going commando! – you can opt for a closer-fitting men’s robe.

The sleeves are another feature that can make or break a robe. Many robes have sleeves which are three-quarters in length or finish just below the wrist. It’s an extremely practical idea but could make you feel like you’ve slipped into a robe that’s four sizes too small. If you find shorter sleeves irritating, look for designs which cover the wrists completely.

What fabric should I buy?

You’ll find robes for men in all types of fabrics and some are naturally much warmer than others. Synthetic fabrics such as micro-fleece and polyester will keep the heat in and typically feel very soft to the touch. However, it’s easy to overheat and they won’t let your skin breathe in the same way as a natural fabric like cotton.

Cotton is a popular choice for robes and comes in variants such as flannel and terry. It may not be as warm as fleece but it’s surprisingly soft and can be an excellent midway choice.

It’s a wrap!

Now we’ve run through the full list of 20 men’s bathrobes, it’s time to close the curtains and slip into something more comfortable. Whether you like to wear your robe right after a shower, in the morning or last thing at night, we know how important it is to find a design that feels like a second skin. For the ultimate in relaxation, grab a pair of comfy slippers, lock the door and find your favorite move on Netflix. What could be better?

A short robe is ideal for a day at the spa, gym or club and also doubles up well as a post-shower wrap. Nearly all the bathrobes for men on our list finish somewhere between the knee and mid-shin. For the dudes looking for an ankle-length robe for complete comfort and warmth, we’ve included one in our selection.

If you’re heading off on vacation you’ll need to plan ahead. That means slipping your sunscreen, sunglasses and a robe into your suitcase so when you arrive, you can hit the beach. A lightweight robe is perfect for covering up in the shade, or for chilling out at the end of the day. Look for robes which don’t weigh too much to save your baggage allowance.

Cotton or fleece, thick or lightweight, every guy deserves a robe to relax in. Now we’ve run through some of the best on the market, it’s over to you to pick your personal fave!