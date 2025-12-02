The ORIONER Z5 packs a robust build and sharp functionality for a knife that’s as small as your car key. Its compact size mak it a fine choice for an everyday carry blade that offers precise and secure cuts, even on paper and plastic.

This pocket knife boasts a hand-forged Damascus steel blade for superior sharpness, corossion and rust resistance, and edge retention. The intricate layering craftsmanship of Damascus steel creates a beautifully unique marbling effect on the blade, which adds to its easthetic appeal and durability to prevent it from chipping.

The ORIONER Z5 is a great choice for intricate tasks like cutting sheets of paper or plastic. It glides through plastic and paper with precision and leaves clean and accurate slices of leather. It also makes short work of sharpening pencils and cuts through tangled wires with ease.

Meanwhile, complementing the blade is an equally sharp yet lightweight titanium handle that offers an ergonomic grip. The handle’s design is also tailored according to your cutting needs. It lets you switch between a firm, secure hold and a thumb-pressed grip for optimal cutting force.

Then the four tritium slots offer visibility in low light conditions and a keyhole for added portability. The knife comes with its own protective leather sheath and a magnetic clip for your keys. This way, it’s always within easy reach.

The ORIONER Z5 blends style and functional practicality ideal for any cutting scenario, whether indoors or outdoors. It is pocket friendly too at just 40.5g and is an amazingly compact blade at merely 3.97″ long (blade at 2.08″).

