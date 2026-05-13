The James Brand (TJB) has released various iterations of The Ellis pocket knife over the years. They have all been functional and retained the folder’s minimalist design. This time, the all-new Ellis comes at an even sleeker footprint, featuring a noticeable upgrade to its overall portability.

This is the brand’s all-new slimmest design yet, with TJB vouching that “it’s thinner than a pack of gum.” The previously released Ellis Slim was already thin at 3”. But this new release is merely an amazing 0.4″ (8.8mm).

Its barely-there design makes it a great everyday carry knife. Adding to this is its lightweight design, which clocks in at just 4.4oz / 125.9g. TJB also upgraded the pocket clip into a pen-style clip, making it even sleeker. The low-profile stainless steel clip mimics the low-carry nature of premium pens, allowing the all-new Ellis pocket knife to disappear against the pocket seam for concealed carry.

Moreover, TJB switched to 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum scales for the handle. This move gives the folder an even sleeker, more ergonomic profile, while retaining its structural integrity and durability.

Functionally, the all-new Ellis pocket knife boasts a 2.6-inch-long drop-point blade crafted from Sandvik 12C27 stainless steel, which offers excellent rust and corrosion resistance and ease in sharpening. The blade deploys via a machined nail slot for two-handed opening. It locks in place via a non-locking slip-joint mechanism, making it internationally friendly and compliant with strict carry laws.

Aside from the new scales and pocket clip, the all-new Ellis pocket knife retained TJB’s All Things pry and scraper, a staple feature in previous designs. This folder is compact enough at an overall length of 6.4″, making it a great companion for EDC enthusiasts.

Images courtesy of The James Brand