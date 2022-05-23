Battery technology has come a long way, which is why gadgets these days come in all shapes and sizes. Since the latest devices are more power-hungry than ever, we need to regularly plug them in. If you’re always out and about, don’t forget to bring a portable charger. When regular ones just won’t do, Barebones Living presents the aptly named Power Bank.

What we like about it are both the design and craftsmanship. Barebones Living specializes in products that showcase a classic aesthetic but come with modern functionalities. Thus, the Power Bank looks straight out of an antique store.

In fact, the official description describes its inspiration as that of “vintage apothecary.” There’s a cool combination of metals and textures that give it a distinct old-timey charm. Its like something a family passes from one generation to another.

At 9.6 ounces and dimensions at 4.75″ x 4″ x 1.13″ with the handle down, it can easily fit in larger pockets and in backpacks. In addition to recharging your electronics, a 1.5W LED can provide the illumination you need in a pinch. In the high setting, the output is at 100 LM, while low dials it down to 20 LM.

The spec sheet notes that the Power Bank has a capacity of 3.6V 10,000 mAh. Once fully depleted, Barebones Living tells us it can fully recharge at 3A in just four hours. You have a USB-A and USB-C port on top with a rubber cover to keep moisture or dust out.

There’s also a power button right beside them. LED indicators show users just how much charge is left in their Power Bank. Flip, it over to see a pair of strong magnets at the base which flanks the regulatory information. Barebones Living ships the Power Bank with a USB-C charging cable in the box.

Images courtesy of Barebones Living