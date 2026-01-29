TerraBeast’s HG02 flashlight offers versatile functionality in its compact, durable, and robust frame. Its blocky shell integrates 11 lighting modes, five color lights, and a lighter.

It’s the ideal outdoor companion with a lightweight (68g) and lighter-sized design that clips to pockets, backpack straps, hats, keychains, or even to metal surfaces. Yet, it’s fully capable of lighting up dark paths or starting a fire.

The HG02 flashlight has a lighter at the top and offers five lighting modes: High, Medium, Low, Strobe, and SOS. Its main light is a professional-grade SST20 LED that delivers crisp 6500K cool white light. It emits bright, uniform illumination ideal for outdoor adventures and night inspections.

Three quick clicks activate the ultra-bright mode for powerful, long-distance illumination in extremely low-light conditions. It runs for an hour on High mode with a beam distance of 105 meters.

Moreover, five color lights cater to various needs, including a UV light to detect fluorescent map marks and for precision inspection. There’s also a red light, which is ideal for stealthy adventures in the dark, like spot preying and jungle scouting. Then the night vision compatible blue light is for low-glare night operations and green light, for emergency warning and long distance path lighting.

The HG02 flashlight is a robust and adventure-ready torch crafted from a solid A6061 aluminum alloy body with military-grade III hard anodization. It is resistant to corrosion and rust, and can survive drops up to 1.5 meters. It can also withstand exposure to sand, mud, heavy rain, and to accidental bumps. It runs on a USB-C rechargeable 500mAh battery.

Images courtesy of TerraBeast