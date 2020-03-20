The Barclay & Co Spine Copper Wallet is a slim and minimalist everyday carry. It features a simple design yet efficient protection for your cards and cash.

Proudly made in the USA, this sleek carry may be the “world’s thinnest wallet” at only .065″ thick and measures 3.43″ length and 2.185″ in width. It is so thin you may forget you have it with you.

The Barclay & Co Spine Copper Wallet is a perfect front pocket wallet that features a sturdy elastic band that can effectively hold 1-10 cards, some folded notes, bills, receipts or other small documents. The cards are easy to access too. This everyday carry is lightweight yet durable thanks to its grade 5 titanium construction. It only weighs 2.5 ounces.

Each wallet is unique to each user because it uses a single plate of C110 copper which develops a patina over time. The construction makes it water-resistant, corrosion-resistant, and anti-allergic. It is virtually invisible yet efficient in not just holding your cards but in protecting your data. It has a magnetic closure and the ability to block RFID signals to prevent data theft.

The Barclay & Co Spine Copper Wallet even has an integrated bottle opener for those days when you want to pop a cold drink. It’s a must-have for anyone who wants both functionality and beauty in their money carrier. It does not take up space in your pocket or bag and looks sturdy to take on any challenges but boasts a sleek and chic appeal fit for any occasion. It even comes in assorted colors to match your personal style.

Images courtesy of Barclay & Co