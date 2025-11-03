Tough denim meets waxed cotton in this stylish layer from two iconic brands known for creating high-quality workwear since the 1800s. The Barbour x Levi’s Spey Waxed Jacket combines Barbour’s heritage robust waxed-cotton shell with Levi’s legendary denim. The result is a heritage-rich jacket that boasts exceptional utility and individuality.

This is a contemporary take on Barbour’s first-ever fishing jacket designed to be worn with waders. It was one of the brand’s most-sought after outerwear designs discontinued in 1997. The re-imagined silhouette features a blend of Barbour and Levi’s details. These include Barbour’s signature D-ring tab to the chest and a detachable waxed cotton hood.

Then there’s Levi’s western-inspired pockets, heritage inspired cinch on the back, and branded shank button fastening. The Barbour x Levi’s Spey Waxed Jacket also features trucker-style cuffs. It comes in 100% tan waxed cotton shell with a brown corduroy collar.

Meanwhile, the tartan lining has a combination of 85% cotton and 15% polyester for soft breathable warmth, durable flexibility, added water reistance to complement the waxed shell, and quick-drying performance. Then the the trim is 100% Bovine leather.

The Barbour x Levi’s Spey Waxed Jacket is a limited-edition launch, “a piece taken from the archives and re-imagined for today.” It’s meant to stand out over time instead of locked away in the closet. It features Barbour’s premium beeswax-infused cotton designed to develop a rich character with age. Similarly, Levi’s denim takes on a unique appearance over time. This is a functional layer ideal to wear either in the urban jungle or the countryside, be it at work or at play.

Images courtesy of Barbour