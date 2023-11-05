You can never have too many winter jackets in your wardrobe especially those with versatile style that would look good worn to just about any occasion. In this case, the Barbour Bedale Wool Jacket fits the bill with its elegant silhouette.

Barbour updates its timeless equestrian jacket with a wool construction and modern silhouette with this cold-weather wear. It brings a sophisticated equestrian aesthetic to your winter layer with its tailored cut and waist length. Instead of the brand’s signature cotton, it is crafted from 100% pure wool for excellent temperature regulation.

Then the interior is quilted, featuring a box-quilted lining made with 100% polyamide for added layer of warmth against chilly temperatures. The long sleeve lining/ dripstrip is also made with 100% polyamide. Meanwhile, a tonal corduroy or needlecord collar adds a textural contrast to the Barbour Bedale Wool Jacket.

Moreover, the interior is also detailed with trademark tartan trims on the inner yoke for a luxury finish. The design is then finished off with a couple of flap jackets featuring press-stud fastenings and a pair of handwarmer pockets. When the temperature starts to bite, you can rely on this classic, fuss-free peacoat from Barbour to keep you cozy and comfortable.

The Barbour Bedale Wool Jacket looks great as a formal or casual wear thanks to its tailored fit which is cut to a conventional length. It also fastens with an easy zip to guarantee easy layering whatever you choose to wear for warmth underneath. It comes in Classic Navy and Charcoal colorways and both look and feel great.

Images courtesy of Barbour