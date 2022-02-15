For the people out there, who love to cook at home, never forget to grab a good grill. There’s only so much you can do with a stove and oven, so it’s always good to have other options. You just can’t beat the flavor, texture, and aroma of the food it delivers. Thus, Swapnil Yeutkar presents the Barbecue Nx Smart Grill concept.

Most of us probably own a freestanding or built-in grill for the occasional outdoor cookout. For convenience, most of these use propane tanks or natural gas. There are exceptions such as combination models or those with smoker boxes and charcoal trays. The Barbecue Nx Smart Grill will use wood or charcoal.

Since there’s no ignition system, you can use fire gel to get a fire going quicker. According to the designer, the modular system is equipped with a fire plate with two airflow vents. These tubes connect to a motorized fan housed in a separate compartment just below the main section of the firebox.

The vertical cutouts that surround the Barbecue Nx Smart Grill’s body allow it to pull air in and direct it up to the flame. To protect it from drippings, the fire plate comes with a steel chimney assembly. For controlling the heat intensity, a dial with an integrated digital display is available. You can also set a timer here.

Below, there are two slide-out drawers to store ingredients, utensils, and more. Takes these out to reveal the bottom shelf for your hot tools. Meanwhile, a cabinet on the lower left of the Barbecue Nx Smart Grill can hold bottles upright. The grill grates are cast iron with a porcelain coat. We want to see more innovative ideas like this hit the market in the future.

Images courtesy of Swapnil Yeutkar