An upgrade to the Vario, the Baratza Vario+ brings you even more reasons to not miss that cup of joe in the morning. It makes coffee making simple and fun thanks to its modern yet user-friendly features.

Instead of the predecessor’s plastic chamber, the new version comes with an all-metal grind to improve consistency from cup to cup. It also has updated adjustment knobs and arms and a clear backlit LCD display panel with an improved user interface. It also has a built-in LED barista light so you can check on the level of your coffee grounds.

At the heart of the Baratza Vario+ is the durable 54mm ceramic flat burrs from commercial burr manufacturer, Ditting. The burr runs on a powerful, high torque DC motor that turns slowly to result in cool, quiet operations and permits long grinding duty cycles. The motor circuit even comes equipped with an automatically resetting, thermal cutoff switch.

Speaking of the burr, with it you can adjust the grind setting of your coffee beans. The machine offers 220 steps of macro and micro settings optimized with a customizable espresso calibration. Meanwhile, a removable shutoff 300g hopper makes it easy to swap beans when the mood strikes. Grinding takes approximately 1.6g/sec.—2.2g/sec in this powerhouse of a coffee machine from Baratza that only weighs 4kg.

The Baratza Vario+ even stores three of your preferred or must-used grind settings. This way you can easily click on that for a speedy and efficient process. The automatic dosing lets you maximize workflow so you don’t waste time on prepping. This is especially handy when you’re in a rush.

