Banyan Tree Mayakoba is bigger and better and it’s got new luxurious offerings for the guests — the Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas. This is the first overwater accommodation for the resort in its 13-year history.

The five-star eco-resort, located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, unveiled its newest attraction following a $50 million makeover. The villas sit on the property’s secluded lagoon surrounded by mangroves for additional privacy. Set across 2,385 square feet, each accommodation has a two-story layout and hosts one bedroom with a king-sized bed. The room has glazed walls that overlook the natural scenery outside.

The Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas are just a walking distance from the beach and boast an organically-infused atmosphere. The cherry on the top is the rooftop which has a heated plunge pool. The open-air space equipped with stylish lounge chairs also leaves guests breathless with its sunset views.

Each villa has several modern amenities including complimentary WiFi, an in-room safe, and a smart TV. Guests are also welcome to use the complimentary bicycles so they can explore the beachfront location. Each room even has an outdoor bathtub. As with the rest of the furnishings in Banyan Tree Mayakoba, guests can expect upscale Mexican decor that uses native materials of chukum, clay, and tropical timbers.

Best of all, guests have their dedicated butler or host to assist them during their stay. Aside from sampling what the Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas can offer, guests can also partake in an array of activities at the resort. They can also experience the new posh Sands Beach Club which offers another infinity pool larger than those found at the villas.

Images courtesy of Banyan Tree Mayakoba