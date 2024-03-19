It’s never easy to let go of the stuff that made your youth so special. Although we can still use some vintage items that are in great condition, these likely lack modern features people can’t live without. With proper care and maintenance, speakers will retain their sound quality and performance for years. Bang & Olufsen’s Beoconnect Core is your key to nostalgia.

“Bridge past and future. Beoconnect Core effortlessly connects your cherished Bang & Olufsen speakers to any TV, and your turntable to speakers. Rediscover rich fidelity, transforming your space with seamless integration,” reads the product description. With this device, there is no need to replace your classic setup.

Hook it up to your turntable or TV and enjoy contemporary conveniences such as Bluetooth connectivity, Music streaming services have most likely replaced your physical library for a good reason. Vinyl records may be considered as the ultimate format for audiophiles, yet accessing songs over the internet in a lossless format is now possible.

Among the supported services listed by Bang & Olufsen are Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Apple AirPlay, Chromecast built-in, Deezer, QPlay 2.0, and B&O Radio. Should you prefer a wired connection, the rear section of the Beoconnect Core holds a USB-C, HDMI eARC, Ethernet, COMM, Powerlink, and Line In Ports.

It measures 6.4″ x 1.81″ x 4.8″ (WxHxD) and weighs 26.46 ounces. The Beoconnect Core is designed as a sleek yet understated piece of tech that will match any room’s motif. Presented in a clean white/silver finish the craftsmanship is a minimalist’s dream come true. Don’t throw out those old B&O speakers just yet!

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen