Folks enjoying the finer things in life are now seeing a growing selection of options from the world’s leading brands. Bang & Olufsen is a premium audio company that has been spoiling us with a growing lineup of stunning products. Thus, if your home entertainment setup needs an elegant touch, maybe the Beolab 28 will meet your discerning tastes.

As with any product the Danish brand comes up with, these sleek and slim stereo loudspeakers use only the finest materials. Along with outstanding craftsmanship, the Beolab 28 will certainly impress anyone who can pick these out from the room’s décor.

Yes, just like other speakers from Bang & Olufen (both wired or wireless), the aesthetics are intended to double as decorative pieces. Additionally, buyers are even free to personalize their Beolab 28 with a wide selection of materials, finishes, and mounting options.

The outer cover is fashioned out of wood and is available in Light Oak, Smoked Oak, Walnut, Grey Mélange, and Grey. The inner cover is available in two fabric colorways: Grey Mélange and Grey. Next is the aluminum hardware in Natural, Bronze Tone, and Black Anthracite.

Finally, you can choose between a wall mount base or a freestanding configuration for the Beolab 28. Controls are located at the top of these wireless speakers, but it is also compatible with the Beoremote One BT, Beoremote Halo, and the Bang & Olufsen companion app.

A cool feature is the motorized outer covers which redirect sound based on the user’s preference. It can fill an area anywhere between 150 to 500 square feet with rich acoustics. Also, each Beolab 28 unit houses one 1-inch tweeter, three 3-inch full-range, and one 6.5-inch woofer.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen