If we were to put Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A5 in front of you, what immediately comes to mind at first glance? Unless the observer knows exactly what this item is, we believe many would mistake it for a fancy picnic basket or cooler. However, all becomes clear the moment it’s turned on and audio playback begins.

The Danish premium audio brand has been churning out avant-garde designs that draw inspiration from almost anything. In fact, a unique selling point of their products is how these can cohesively blend with the décor of virtually any space. This portable speaker is no different as it flaunts two distinct aesthetic options.

If you choose the Nordic Weave variant, this version is accentuated by silver elements. The Dark Oak, on the other hand, lives up to the name with its more somber presentation, which makes it a favorite of ours. Cosmetic differences aside, the Beosound A5 packs a lot of power for its size.

Speaker configuration includes a 5.25” woofer driver, a 0.8” tweeter, and two 2” full-range drivers. According to tests, this portable speaker can effortlessly fill a room of up to 500 square feet with outstanding acoustics. Furthermore, if you have a Qi wireless-compatible device, the top of the Beosound A5 doubles as a charger.

Bang & Olufsen indicate the dimensions as 11.22” x 7.36” x 5.12 (W x H x D) with a weight of 8.4 lbs. The integrated carrying handle makes it easy to transport. Keep in mind that its use of natural materials means that some of the Beosound A5’s parts might be prone to damage from moisture.

Nevertheless, the company has already thought ahead and incorporated a modular system. This means Beosound A5 users can replace specific components which have been damaged. This is a welcome sustainability feature that needs to be considered by other groups.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen