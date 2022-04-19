Now that true wireless earbuds are the most popular type of audio product, the market overflows with choices. Apple remains the top dog in the scene and others are bound to copy some aspects of their products. Even upscale brands such as Bang & Olufsen borrows an iconic element for the Beoplay EX.

These premium Bluetooth buds from the Danish firm couldn’t escape the American tech group’s influences. In contrast to its previous TWS outings, the Beoplay EX now comes with stems. This has been the subject of ridicule by the tech industry ever since the first-generation AirPods came out.

However, it appears these extensions provide more space for engineers to pack even more components. Bang & Olufsen’s latest model does not go for a cylindrical outline. Instead, it’s rectangular with rounded corners at the bottom. True to the company’s design ethos, these look stylish and tout premium craftsmanship.

As we pointed out earlier, the stems are there for a reason. Bang and Olufsen’s audio engineers are taking advantage of these by slapping on their largest speaker drivers so far. Within the shell of the Beoplay EX are 9.2 mm units. Although the housing is plastic, the touch control areas are covered in glass.

The Bang & Olufsen badge is likewise behind the crystal which sports an aluminum outer ring for that additional touch of class. The Beoplay EX is chock-full of functionalities users come to expect from these types of gadgets.

Features include adaptive active noise cancellation, adjustable transparency settings, exceptional acoustics, IP57-rated protection against moisture and dust, and more. The Beoplay EX charging case is aluminum with a matte finish and supports wireless charging.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen