When you need audio products that can easily match the flow of the décor in your home or office, Bang & Olufsen is the brand to consider. The Danish manufacturer has an eye for style and it’s evident with their use of premium materials and sleek form factors. Furthermore, their Beolab 8 provides acoustic fidelity to match its striking profile.

Unveiled a couple of months ago, the company’s lineup welcomes another versatile speaker that can deliver an elevated and immersive listening experience by itself or in concert with additional units of the same model. We found the timing of our publishing this article about the Beolab 8 perfect as it’s about to officially launch later this month.

If you are due for an upgrade or even if not, Bang & Olufsen ensures their new releases will be almost impossible to ignore. The dimensions indicated allude to its default tabletop configuration. At 3.5” x 11.42” x 6.5” (W x H x D), it’s fairly compact. There are optional accessories like a floor stand, wall bracket, and ceiling mount for even more flexibility.

Take your pick from the Natural Aluminum/Oak Cover, Natural Aluminum/Grey Mélange Cover, Gold Tone/Light Oak Cover, and Black Anthracite/Dark Oak Cover variants. As you can see, there are more than enough choices to blend with your décor. The Beolab 8 houses a 0.6 tweeter, a 3” mid-range, and a 5.25” woofer. A pair of these can produce a maximum sound pressure level of 104 dB.

Its intuitive touch controls are located at the top and illuminated by LEDs which enhances visibility even in the dark. With the beam width adjustment setting, users can carefully curate how the sound is dispersed in any given space. Your Beolab 8 even comes with a dedicated microphone to map out its position and determine the optimal output. A pair of these speakers are included in the package.

