Here we have another collaborative project between a British carmaker and a popular watch brand. Not long ago, Bremont gave us the new Jaguar C-Type model to commemorate the marque’s 70th anniversary of its 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans win. If you’re shopping for something similar, the Bamford x Land Rover LR002 seems like another classy choice.

Straight out of the gates, we immediately took a liking to this latest entry from the English label. You can probably guess that this is somewhat considered a sequel to the LR001. What the timepiece embodies is the military-inspired design and toughness of Land Rover’s vehicles.

Therefore, the approach is to keep things simple yet elegant which absolutely works. To further elevate the understated aesthetic of the LR002, Bamford applies a DLC coating to its 40 mm x 13.25 mm titanium case and case back. The tonal black color scheme imparts a stealthy and stylish vibe that suits any occasion and attire.

Technically, we would consider this as round, but the additional outline of its lugs can easily pass it off as a tortuga form factor. You can say it adds character to the LR002 and enhances its appeal. Ticking within its tough housing is a Sellita SW200-1b self-winding movement.

The reliable 26-jewel caliber is rated at 28,800 vph with a 41-hour power reserve. The black dial is contrasted with a white minute track and hour markers. The Bamford signature is at 12 o’clock, while the LR002 model designation is in blue at 6 o’clock. Finally, a black leather strap with a matching pin buckle closure completes the watch’s dark theme.

