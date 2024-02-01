We pointed out before that our undying fascination with see-through designs has inspired manufacturers to deliver products with see-through elements. Another style that’s just as equally alluring is what many refer to as glow-in-the-dark. Most of us surely missed out on the photoluminescent Analogue Pocket, but Bamford London just launched the B347 “Glow” Edition for us to wear and show off.

This reference is not what you think. Given the watchmaker’s stellar track record when it comes to materials, build quality, and aesthetics, buyers can expect nothing less from this new entry. At a glance, the B347 ‘Glow’ Edition is presented as an understated option ideal for that dapper look by day. However, it transforms into an attention-grabbing accessory when the lights go out.

Enabling this cool transition are the photoluminescent additives to its 41.5 mm x 14.5 mm grade 5 carbon fiber case. The chronograph also flaunts illuminated elements on the hands, minute track, flange, and sub-dial counters. The fixed bezel is likewise fabricated out of carbon fiber, while the case back is steel with black DLC.

Bamford London endows the B347 ‘Glow’ Edition with a robust 10 ATM water resistance, which may come as a surprise given its elegant profile. Nevertheless, it just means your timepiece is just as ready for the elements and a swim or a shower. Cosmetics aside, beating within is a Sellita SW510 MPa self-winding movement.

The 27-jewel caliber is rated at 28,800 vph (4 Hz) and provides a reliable 62-hour power reserve. “Fitted with a black Bamford London rubber strap and featuring a bicompax dial layout, this piece packs a punch both visually and through its functionality. The B347 ’Glow’ Edition isn’t intended to banish darkness; it enhances it, coming into its own whilst other watches fade to black,” reads the description.

Images courtesy of Bamford London