If you are one of the many off-road motorsports enthusiasts eagerly waiting for the 2022 installment of the Baja 1000, Collecting Cars is auctioning off something awesome. As of this writing, the current bid is already at $226,559 and will still likely go up in the next few days. What’s on offer is a custom 1991 Porsche 911 (964) Baja Prototype #1.

As you can guess from the name, this German sports car can now tackle the trails and so much more. The establishment notes this is a custom creation from Russell Built Fabrication. Furthermore, they describe it as “the most capable purpose-built luxury off-road 911 possible.”

One look at this safari-ready machine and we know that they mean every word of it. The Baja Prototype #1 is packing a bespoke 3.8-liter flat-six engine by Rothsport Road & Race. This powertrain also comes with a five-speed G50 manual transmission. It’s sure to make it even more appealing to people who want full control of their gears. Collecting Cars says the vehicle outputs 360 bhp with 310 lb-ft of torque.

Weight management is crucial in a race. Thus, its construction uses aerospace-grade chromium-molybdenum steel for its remarkable strength-to-weight ratio. Instead of metal, most of its parts have been replaced by composites like the carbon fiber roof scoop. This puts the dry weight of the Baja Prototype #1 at 2,800 lbs.

Even the suspension is a custom fabrication using a combination of 4130 chromoly steel and 7075-grade aluminum alloy. It supposedly allows up to 12 inches of travel for the front and 13 inches for the rear. The Baja Prototype #1 also boasts a luxurious interior with leather and Alcantara upholstery.

