Adidas may have closed its collab on Bad Bunny’s Forum releases, but the Puerto Rican rapper is not going anywhere just yet. For 2023, he looks to a classic inspiration for a fresh drop called the Campus, aka Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus.

Set to release this month, the sneakers ooze with the 1970s and 1980s vibe with their classic silhouette. It shares a similarity with the Forum Low but the thick soles akin to the Superstar give it a unique DNA. This one is also surprisingly frill-free contrary to his various designs on the Forum models adored by famous artists including Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.

The Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus comes in a “Cloud White” finish for the entirety of its silhouette. Then fuzzy suede makes up the entirety of the base layer with Adidas’ iconic three stripes branding in muted leather. Meanwhile, the heel area comes with a non-standard support overlay. Then a double tongue, Bad Bunny’s signature “El Ojo” (The Eye) logo, a layered Achielles’ heel area, and plump cushioning around the collar similar to the famous Forum Buckle Low complete the design.

Moreover, the midsole also has a curved TPU foxing wrapped around it for aesthetic and reinforcement purposes. Then the informed-by-basketball traction underfoot pays homage to Adidas’ decades-old blueprint.

Not much is known about the Bad Bunny x Adidas Campus collab. But the rapper may have given fans a glimpse at this new design in his “El Apagón” music video. Adidas also confirmed a release date on Jan. 28 for a retail price of $150 USD.

Images courtesy of Adidas