Guys will agree that nothing beats the satisfaction of completing projects by hand. This is why we love hobbies that task us to build something such as garage kits, dioramas, furniture, and even custom rides. Backcountry Hut Company wants to take that to the next level. The shop is selling four prefabricated models for us to assemble.

“Your dream cabin is shaped largely by the adventures you seek, the space you need, and the land that calls you home,” says Backcountry Hut Company. This is practically a dream come true for those with aspirations of being a carpenter.All you need is fundamental construction know-how and a good grasp of the tools involved.

Among the collection, it’s best to start with the most basic of the bunch – the System 00. Backcountry Hut Company describes this as an “essentialist A-frame shelter.” You can tackle this solo but can get his over with quicker with your buddies lending a hand.

Just figure out where you want to have it stand and follow the instructions. Moving up the list, next is the System 01. This would make a wonderful cabin for those who love the great outdoors. You can even combine more than one for an even bigger living space.

While the first two do not need permits, the System 02 is a different story. This two-story structure requires the aid of a professional contractor and a bigger team to handle the rest. Finally, we have the System S – a freestanding sauna. We can only hope Backcountry Hut Company adds more models in the future.

Images courtesy of Backcountry Hut Company