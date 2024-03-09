A market once dominated by the HERO series has been saturated with so many competing brands and models, that action cameras no longer seem like a niche segment of digital imaging. However, just like Apple, GoPro remains a household name, which means owners have a huge selection of third-party accessories and modifications available. For example, we have the H12PRO by Back-Bone Gear Inc.

This is a ready-to-use modified HERO12 Black which receives a wealth of upgrades to take its capabilities beyond the stock experience. GoPro already engineered this flagship SKU as a durable and feature-packed option for adrenaline junkies. Nevertheless, the Canadian group understands some call for even more versatility.

Given the add-ons and tweaks made by the shop, expect to shell out a hefty premium for the H12PRO. The package includes the latest action camera model, Enduro rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mount, USB-C cable, mounting buckle with thumb screw. The kicker here is the collection of lens adapters for popular professional camera lenses.

As indicated by sources, the HERO12 Black supports a 156-degree viewing angle with an 8:7 aspect ratio. GoPro’s optional Max Lens Mod 2.0 will extend it to a 177-degree ultra-wide-angle field of view. On the other hand, the modification makes it compatible with C-Mount, CS-Mount, and M12 lens mounts. An aluminum tripod mount is likewise included.

Should you want to use your existing manual micro four thirds lenses, the mount is sold separately. Still, the H12PRO is already a stellar deal given what comes with the package. Enjoy the same dynamic performance of a GoPro HERO12 Black but with more lenses at your disposal. Just keep in mind that only the camera unit is built for rugged fun.

Images courtesy of Back-Bone Gear Inc.