With several legendary franchises under its belt, Bethesda Game Studios was held in high regard by gamers around the world. However, when Starfield failed to become another stellar hit, the outlook for The Elder Scrolls VI seems a bit shaky. Meanwhile, with the positive reception of the Fallout live-action adaptation, fans can grab a working replica of the Pip-Boy 3000.

Although this bad boy can double as a decorative display piece, owners are likely to slip it on and pretend it’s a post-apocalyptic adventure out there. This cool collectible comes from The Wand Company, which also offers another version based on the TV show. Anyway, the SKU we want to showcase is the one from Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.

“Created using the game geometry, with detail from the original high-poly model designed by Istvan Pely, this gorgeous replica has a functioning in-plane switching (IPS) LCD screen showing almost all of the in-game content. It is also a working timepiece with an alarm clock function – ideal for when it is sitting neatly on its perfectly-formed display stand,” reads the Pip-Boy 3000 product description.

It features a die-cast metal body with an interior lining of plush memory foam for comfort. To keep the weight down, other sections incorporate injection-moulded ABS plastic. To help it fit with varying arm sizes, a spacer bar ships with each unit. Users can interact with the 320×480-resolution IPS LCD via the primary scroll wheel, secondary scroll wheel, mode select buttons, and a page selector dial.

The Pip-Boy 3000 charges via USB-C and includes an LED torch. A socket for headphones or an FM antenna is likewise available. Speaking of the latter, it scans broadcast signals, which prompts the Geiger counter meter to fluctuate depending on the strength.

Images courtesy of The Wand Company