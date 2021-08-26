A new season is coming! The time to update your style and add a new accessory. AVI-8 watches are the perfect addition to any outfit, they come in different styles with many colors so you can find one that fits your personality perfectly. Now get 20% off on all AVI-8 Watches when you use code: “AV20” at checkout! Shop now before this offer expires!
Here’re some of the watches we have selected from their large range of sleek and modern design watches.
HAWKER HARRIER STEALTH BLACK
Statement timepiece with a big presence; the black stainless steel chronograph watch is an update to the popular STEALTH collection. With Japanese-made, a precision retrograde movement that reads off day, date, seconds, and 30m readout via a perfectly balanced set of hands, circular accents, and markings – this modish timepiece delivers precision performance that you can feel.
Given the fact that your product has been engineered for modern life’s fast pace and must be able to stand up against a rugged lifestyle make sure you get one before all the good ones are gone!
Hawker Hunter Retrograde Chronograph
Crafted for the modern man, this Hawker Hunter Retrograde Chronograph is just what you need to stand out in a crowd. With many different stylish color options available, why be ordinary when you can design your own perfect blend of style and stealth?
The Night Camo edition is undoubtedly great in a murky environment or if you’re looking to stay hidden from human or aircraft eyes. A classic timepiece with a modern twist, thanks to its PVD coating: truly timeless!
The cornerstone of every collection is camouflage. The boldest hunter of them all, the Hawker Hunter Retrograde Chronograph.
AVON AUTOMATIC DIABLES ROUGES
A timepiece of finesse with style and performance, Avon Automatic pays homage to a time when bravery and elegance in battle were celebrated.
This bold and dynamic timepiece, cunningly crafted to commemorate the Hunter’s illustrious history, captures everything from its power to its style. Enjoy a close-up view of precision-engineered motion with this gorgeous wristwatch. Built with an intricately detailed see-through dial framed by a serrated case ring, this design is finished off with Swiss lume hands for visual clarity while capturing the dynamic spirit of aviation in every detail.
Capturing the pure power of the Hunter’s Avon engine, the Automatic is a timepiece designed to withstand the fiercest battle with style and panache. With its meticulously crafted 3-dimensional dial displaying an intricate world within – a mechanical design inspired by aviators who flew Hunters in aerobatic squadrons – this watch is an admired homage to all those who have soared above.
The Avi-8 watches are perfect for any man. Their sleek, modern design makes them the ideal accessory for any occasion.