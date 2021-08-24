Aviation-inspired design remains a popular theme used by some of the world’s leading watchmakers. There is no clear-cut blueprint that defines this style, which encourages creativity, and we want it to stay that way. With a name like AVI-8, you know this brand means business. To showcase their love for iconic aircrafts of the past, we have the Hitchcock Automatic.

There are four variants available for this striking collection: Cooperstown, Greentree, Meadow Brook, and Sands Point. AVI-8 says the Hitchcock Automatic is a tribute to Thomas “Tommy” Hitchcock Jr. He was a national polo champ and member of the Lafayette Escadrille unit.

Moreover, the man was a key contributor to the development of the legendary P-51 Mustang fighter plane during World War II. AVI-8 goes with a 43-mm stainless steel case with a brushed finish. The crown guard supposedly echoes the engine exhaust of the aircraft it honors.

The fixed bezel holds a sapphire crystal that protects the striking dial below. We love the distressed metal finish that essentially makes each watch unique. They did a wonderful job with the visuals of the Hitchcock Automatic here.

There is a mix of applied indices, cutouts for the Arabic numerals, and the raised minute track give it a lot of character. These all tie in to make it look like a vintage flight instrument used in cockpits before digital clusters took over.

The skeletonized hands and date window at 6 o’clock run on a an NH35 self-winding movement. Meanwhile, the sapphire crystal on the exhibition case back is printed with the words “Ten Goal Tommy” in a vibrant font. Finally, the Hitchcock Automatic sports a padded leather strap based on the seats of the P-51 Mustang.

Images courtesy of AVI-8