Aviation-inspired design remains a popular theme used by some of the world’s leading watchmakers. There is no clear-cut blueprint that defines this style, which encourages creativity, and we want it to stay that way. With a name like AVI-8, you know this brand means business. To showcase their love for iconic aircrafts of the past, we have the Hitchcock Automatic.

image

There are four variants available for this striking collection: Cooperstown, Greentree, Meadow Brook, and Sands Point.  AVI-8 says the Hitchcock Automatic is a tribute to Thomas “Tommy” Hitchcock Jr. He was a national polo champ and member of the Lafayette Escadrille unit.

Moreover, the man was a key contributor to the development of the legendary P-51 Mustang fighter plane during World War II.  AVI-8 goes with a 43-mm stainless steel case with a brushed finish. The crown guard supposedly echoes the engine exhaust of the aircraft it honors.

The fixed bezel holds a sapphire crystal that protects the striking dial below. We love the distressed metal finish that essentially makes each watch unique. They did a wonderful job with the visuals of the Hitchcock Automatic here.

There is a mix of applied indices, cutouts for the Arabic numerals, and the raised minute track give it a lot of character. These all tie in to make it look like a vintage flight instrument used in cockpits before digital clusters took over.

The skeletonized hands and date window at 6 o’clock run on a an NH35 self-winding movement. Meanwhile, the sapphire crystal on the exhibition case back is printed with the words “Ten Goal Tommy” in a vibrant font. Finally, the Hitchcock Automatic sports a padded leather strap based on the seats of the P-51 Mustang.

Images courtesy of AVI-8