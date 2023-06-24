As manufacturing processes continue to improve, engineers can eventually shrink electronic components down to fit in smaller spaces. Some of the advantages it brings to the table include portability, longer battery life, and improved performance in certain cases. Take for example the AT-SB727 from Audio-Technica, which is a fascinating device for audiophiles.

Over the years, we have seen various types of audio players turned into portable devices. Even though many have already shifted to digital formats and streaming services for their music fix, others prefer to stick with analog media. The Japanese company enables vinyl enthusiasts to bring their collection along when they travel.

Nicknamed the “Sound Burger,” the AT-SB727 is a compact turntable with Bluetooth capabilities. It may come as a surprise to a few that this is based on the Audio-Technica AT770 which was sold in some markets under the “Mister Disc” monicker. Despite its nostalgic looks, there are contemporary upgrades to make it worth the purchase.

At 3.9” x 11” x 2.8” (W x D x H), it can easily fit inside bags and backpacks. Audio-Technica equips it with a DC servo motor and a belt-drive system that supports playback speeds of 33-1/3 rpm and 45 rpm. To keep the weight in check, the Sound Burger comes with an aluminum platter.

Bluetooth 5.2 technology allows users to pair it wirelessly with their favorite headphones or speakers. There’s also a physical port to hook up traditional speakers. Powering the AT-SB727 is a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 12 hours. Moreover, the ATN3600L stylus is replaceable just in case it gets damaged. There’s even an integrated carry handle for convenient transport.

Images courtesy of Audio-Technica