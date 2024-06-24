Modern technology paves the way for designers to fully express their vision. As electronic components become even smaller, form factors that were deemed impossible due to space restrictions at the time are no longer an issue. Meanwhile, companies like Bang & Olufsen are always eager to disrupt the trend with products like the Beosystem 9000c.

In the late ’80s, compact discs gained a firm foothold in the music industry as sales of the then-new format gradually overtook vinyl and cassette tapes. Its popularity peaked in the early 2000s but was eventually replaced by digital formats via filesharing and streaming services.

The Beosystem 9000c is a contemporary tribute to the original CD player by David Lewis. According to Bang & Olufsen, he got the inspiration for the vertical six-disc layout from a record store display in London. Now, you can own an upgraded take on a legendary classic to enhance any living space or office.

Only 200 examples are available for purchase and each ship with everything needed to enjoy superior acoustics. In the box is the Beosound 9000c Recreated Classic Edition, 6 curated CDs, two Beolab 28 speakers, a Beoremote One BT, a Beoconnect Core, and a wooden welcome box. As for build quality, everything looks and feels premium,

Materials used include aluminum, polymer, glass, and fabric, The Beosystem 9000c measures 15″ x 53.94″ x 15″ (WxHxD) with the stand and weighs 54 lbs. “The CD clamp accelerates as quickly as a sports car. An LED ring shines as it takes your discs for a spin. And with that speed comes seamless switching between individual album tracks – no matter which CD they’re on,” notes Bang & Olufsen.

Images courtesy of Bang & Olufsen