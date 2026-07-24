Rezvani is once again on our radar after its big reveal of the Dune. This awesome new ride is in no way connected to Frank Herbert’s six-book saga, given the trailer for the third movie dropped recently. Instead, you have the shop’s bespoke take on a Lamborghini Huracán exclusively limited to only 7 examples. Interested? Read on to find out more about it.

Based on its underpinnings, the donor vehicle originally touts a 5.2-liter V10 good for 631 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. If you are familiar with the group’s exploits, these numbers are below par. Alongside VF Engineering, the supercharged mill is now cranking out a whopping 800 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque.

Completing the all-wheel-drive powertrain is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Dune also features an Advanced Terrain Management System. Owners can switch between multiple drive modes. These adapt to various scenarios such as Baja driving, sand, road, rock crawling, and mud. Thus, you get optimal handling and performance.

Rezvani’s partnership with the former also introduces a co-engineered, proprietary suspension system. In the first place, they’re marketing this bad boy as a go-anywhere beast. It does not just end there, because the vehicle is also sporting 21-inch rims wrapped in 31-inch mud-terrain tires with reinforced sidewalls and pressure monitoring modules.

Together with the long-travel shocks, we’re looking at a ground clearance of 11 inches. Skid plates are likewise mounted below for underbody protection. The cockpit of every Dune is equipped with ergonomic seats and plush Alcantara upholstery. Of course, Rezvani will gladly personalize everything at your request. Finally, the carbon fiber body significantly keeps the weight in check.

Images courtesy of Rezvani