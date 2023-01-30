Overlanding enthusiasts are about to get another emission-free option for their adventures courtesy of Audi. Just before 2022 ended, the German marque shared a cryptic teaser of a new platform it intended to launch a month after. Finally, we now have a glimpse at the Activesphere concept and all the cool features it brings to the scene.

We’re referring to its target market, those who are regularly hitting the trails and basking in the great outdoors whenever they can. Oddly enough, the sporty outline of the EV somewhat reminds us of the Lamborghini Urus. However, the similarities surprisingly end when you find out a cool feature Audi adds to the mix.

The manufacturer appears to be targeting two segments at the same time here. The Activesphere concept may look like just another futuristic electric crossover SUV, but there’s more to it than meets the eye. Don’t let the fastback outline of its rear compartment tell you otherwise since this bad boy can transform into a pickup truck.

Tesla’s Cybertruck is certainly facing a lot of competition even before it officially launches. Audi engineers a motorized tailgate which folds down while the midgate slides up the roof. This makes the Activesphere concept a versatile EV that can haul larger items on the bed when the need arises.

Its design uses the carmaker’s PPE modular technology. There was no mention of the electric drive specifications, but we do know it uses a 100 kWh battery. The Activesphere also supports 800V fast charging and can travel up to 370 miles before it needs to juice up. Audi also plans to integrate AR systems and level-4 self-driving capabilities.

Images courtesy of Audi