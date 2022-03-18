Just when we were wondering about what Audi has in store next for its sustainable mobility push, news drops about another exciting concept. This is the A6 Avant e-tron to cater to clients with a big family. It’s not everyday that you get to see a station wagon receive the EV treatment.

The Audi A6 Avant e-tron will use the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) system. This is a modular take on EVs that allows manufacturers to explore different wheelbase sizes. Depending on the model, it can accommodate a single or dual-motor configuration. For this EV, meanwhile, it packs two.

Powering the A6 Avant e-tron is a 100 kWh battery unit which is supposedly enough for up to 435 miles on a single charge. The powertrain produces 469 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque to push it from zero to 60 mph in less than four seconds. It supports 270 kW fast charging to get it from 5 to 80 percent in 25 minutes.

Audi gives it a nice coat of bluish-gray. The 22-inch wheels boast a Neptune Valley shade that shows hints of gold depending on the light and angle. The A6 Avant e-tron looks sporty despite its size courtesy of the sleek outline of the body. LEDs on the headlights and taillights are customizable as well.

The silvery tone of the aluminum elements on the front bumper, roofline molding, and decorative exhaust tips further enhances its exterior profile. A unique feature of the A6 Avant e-tron comes from the high-resolution projectors. Park the Audi EV facing a wall and turn the surface into a huge screen for multimedia enjoyment.

Images courtesy of Audi