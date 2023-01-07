Audemars Piguet gives its clients a reason to splurge for a new wrist candy this early in 2023. The model in question is part of its renowned Royal Oak collection and it is available in two versions. Both are bold and elegant timepieces to cater to discerning tastes. This is the Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon in 18-carat white gold or pink gold.

At first glance, it’s not easy to single out what makes these stand out from the rest of the roster. However, a closer inspection reveals the unique details of the latest Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon. AP is adding another cosmetic option for its users who want something other than the usual matte, open-work, or tapisserie dials.

To give it a striking profile, Audemars Piguet opts for a combination of textures and finishes. The striking aesthetics come from the frosted bezel and dimpled dial (blue for the white gold and brown for the pink gold). The former still retains the polished bevels, while the latter shows concentric brush patterns.

The watchmaker’s signature is set just below 12 o’clock, while its flying tourbillon appears within an aperture at 6 o’clock. Elsewhere on the Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon are applied stick hour markers and hands with luminescent coats on the spine for low-light visibility.

The case measures 41 mm and houses AP’s in-house 27-jewel, 270-component, Calibre 2950 automatic movement. It boasts a 65-hour power reserve and beats at 3 Hz or 21,600 vph. Each Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon variant ships with a matching bracelet that uses an AP folding clasp closure system.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet