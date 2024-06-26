ATOWAK proudly announces the launch of its latest masterpiece, the COBRA Venom watch, a stunning blend of artistry, innovation, and superior craftsmanship.

Inspired by the world’s most venomous predator, the COBRA Venom redefines what a unique watch can be, combining the lethal grace of a cobra with cutting-edge technology and exquisite materials.

The COBRA Venom retains the recognizable serpent-head design of the ATOWAK COBRA series, with sleek, wild lines that exude an untamed spirit. Its angular casing, reminiscent of a cobra eyeing its prey, features a rotating satellite wandering hour wheel on a snake-scale dial. The sharp hands mimic a predator ready to strike, all clearly visible through the sapphire crystal.

Crafted from ATOWAK’s innovative forged carbon fiber, the COBRA Venom case offers a unique look and revolutionary wearing experience. Utilizing a proprietary casting technique, the pure carbon fiber is layered with pearlescent powder, creating a liquid-like metal texture. Each watch boasts a unique pattern akin to Damascus steel, emphasizing individuality.

Enhancing its exotic allure, the COBRA Venom features black pearl inlays from Tahiti on both sides of the case. These 4A-grade pearls*, known for their rich color variations and rarity, mirror the mesmerizing and dangerous scales of a cobra. *Pinctada Margaritifera

The redesigned caseback, made from a hybrid of carbon fiber and PPS material, offers a metal-like texture, higher strength, and a 40% weight reduction. The quick-release strap system has been revamped, paired with ultra-soft FKM straps for superior comfort and ease of use.

COBRA Venom is optimized for lightweight design and stability. Its satellite wandering hour wheel system has been enhanced with a carbon fiber lever and aluminum axle for high load capacity and elasticity. Equipped with the custom ATOWAK AK-04 ultra-thin movement, it provides a 38-hour power reserve. The integration of carbon fiber case and composite material caseback results in a weight reduction of 54.26% compared to the stainless steel ATOWAK COBRA.

Representing a breakthrough in craftsmanship, the COBRA Venom’s satellite wandering hour wheel structure is composed of dozens of precision-engineered components. Each case undergoes over 60 hours of forging and fine polishing, achieving a metallic-like texture and a precision of 3-5 microns, ensuring perfection in every detail.

Embodying the spirit of a nocturnal predator, the COBRA Venom features Swiss Super-LumiNova, offering a captivating and long-lasting glow that perfectly represents the watch’s connection to the cobra’s midnight hunts.

The COBRA Venom will be launched on ATOWAK’s official website on July 11th, with only 150 pieces released worldwide. The MSRP is 2,699 USD, sign up now to enjoy the limited launch day special offer of up to 450 USD off: cobravenom.atowak.com

About ATOWAK

ATOWAK has focused on expertly merging original ideas and fascinating methods of time display, and the company is obsessed with fine machinery, in which hundreds of delicate parts are interwoven and enmeshed together. ATOWAK seeks out countless ways to create unique structures and overcomes any obstacle to realizing each and every marvelous complication. ATOWAK teams devote themselves to making your time more unique.

For more information, please visit ATOWAK’s official website: www.atowak.com

Watch Details:

Watch Name: COBRA Venom

Movement: AK-04 ultra-thin movement

Case Size: 50mm*43mm*16.2mm

Case Material: Forged carbon fiber

Strap Width: 22mm/20mm

Strap Length: 120mm/80mm

Strap Material: FKM Rubber