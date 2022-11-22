If you’re always on the lookout for new watches to add to your growing collection, the available options can vary depending on your budget and personal tastes. Timepieces come in many shapes and sizes, but their popularity all boils down to how unique and affordable they can be. Avant-garde timekeeping design need not be restrictive to luxury brands only as ATOWAK introduces the COBRA.

On a typical clock or watch, telling the time is somewhat of a straightforward process. The shorter hand indicates the hour, while the longer hand points to the minutes. Although there are some variations as to how certain configurations express the seconds countdown, the concept is practically the same.

ATOWAK, however, opts to break away from the conventional and gives us something remarkably different. Following the release of the vintage FM radio-inspired WINDOWS and automotive tribute ticker – the ETTORE, we’re getting another outstanding mechanical masterpiece with the COBRA. If you’re still not sold on the idea, let’s learn more about what it brings to the table.

Ordering And Unboxing

Don’t you just love how modern technology makes shopping virtually effortless? ATOWAK understands that we consumers crave convenience. Hence, instead of exclusively distributing in-store, they’re catering to a bigger market by selling online. Shipping and delivery are surprisingly quick too but still vary by region as it entirely depends on local customs protocols.

Nonetheless, the Hong Kong-based microbrand ensures your shipment is properly packaged. There is adequate packaging material to keep the COBRA and what comes with it in pristine condition. The outer cardboard box is black with the brand emblem in gold. Take off the cover and the front flap opens to reveal a foam bag that holds a classy wooden container.

Everything screams premium here with a glossy piano black lacquer finish, stainless-steel hardware, and a felt material at the base. The “AK” logo is on top of the lid, while the metal clasp shows the ATOWAK branding. Underneath are two smaller cardboard boxes. One holds the documentation, while the other is for the bracelet and a sizing tool.

As we make our way back to the timepiece, lift the lid to expose a stylish interior that flaunts black leatherette upholstery. Nestled within a cutout and wrapped around a foam pillow is the COBRA. For extra protection, they’ve gone above and beyond to even include a silicone rubber bumper which negates any impact when the contents shift during transport.

Awesome Aesthetics

If you’ve always admired the watches from URWERK but need to turn away because of the prohibitive price point, ATOWAK has several models that draw inspiration from the Swiss luxury label, but won’t bleed your bank account dry. The COBRA is their latest and perhaps the most striking silhouette to date. You’re greeted with a faceted 50 mm x 43 mm x 16.2 mm 316L stainless steel case.

The interplay of polished and brushed finishes, along with the superior craftsmanship throughout the entirety of the timekeeping instrument will surprise you. In fact, the press materials point out that it undergoes “50 different processes of finishing and polishing to achieve its perfect form.” The result is a gem-like appeal we just can’t take our eyes away from.

Captivating Sophistication

The case features a main and secondary window – both of which are sapphire – to showcase the intricate satellite hour complication. Instead of standard watch hands, ATOWAK endows the COBRA with an unorthodox yet mesmerizing way to read the time. On each of the three arms are rotating geometric elements with four sides. The fang-like pointer specifies the minutes as it sweeps over a scale at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the numbers that spin on their axes represent the hours as they make their way across the periphery below. Swiss Super-LumiNova is applied to the indices and hour markers for reliable low-light visibility. Next are the two carbon fiber panels that frame each flank of the smaller window above the dial.

The crown is set right at the 12 o’clock position on the case middle, which also forms guards. Turn the case over to see a matte exhibition case back with an oval mineral glass window. This provides users with a view of the modified MIYOTA 9039 self-winding caliber and its black rotor with the AK badge. A full wind promises a 38-hour power reserve.

ATOWAK equips the COBRA with a quick-release buckle mechanism to make it easy to swap between the leather strap and 316L stainless steel bracelet. The former has a tang buckle closure, while the latter gets a push-button deployant clasp. The colorways on offer are Steel Silver, Desert Brown, and Carbon Black

Our Takeaway

The manufacturer makes it difficult to say no to such a magnificent timepiece. With the holidays just around the corner, the COBRA would make a wonderful gift for friends and loved ones who appreciate the fine art of watchmaking. It’s clear ATOWAK delivers an exceptional horological machine that anyone can proudly wear on any occasion. Check out their shop right now to grab the best deals!

