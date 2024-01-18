It’s no secret that athletic apparel designed for a specific sport can help you perform at your peak. For example, shoes with cleats provide superior traction, while those with a curated layer of cushioning can help against muscle fatigue and injuries. Unfortunately, workouts vary in the gym, which means you need a versatile sneaker. Thankfully, Reebok has the Nano X4.

Just by the silhouette, we can somewhat guess what a shoe is engineered for. However, appearances alone can be deceiving at times, which is why the Nano X4 is endowed with a clean and sleek aesthetic to denote its all-around adaptability. To put it simply, these are officially described as “lightweight and breathable shoes for premium performance and support.”

Despite Reebok’s naming convention, what we have here is the 14th-generation entry of the popular cross-training series. As with every iteration, the latest touts upgrades that will benefit the user in so many ways. To keep your feet cool even during intense training sessions, the upper is crafted out of FLEXWEAVE textile with a bolstered TPU heel clip.

Furthermore, the Nano X4 also features midfoot ventilation to ensure it never feels stuffy during prolonged usage. Reebok branding and logos line both lateral and medial sides, as well as the tongue tags. Nothing fancy when it comes to the closure system as flat shoelaces are woven through the reinforced eyestays.

Floatride Energy Foam cushioning technology absorbs every impact during movement to minimize strain and enhance comfort. Finally a grippy full rubber outsole prevents accidental slips even on smooth surfaces. The Nano X4 is available in three colorways: FTWWHT/BLACK/ORGFLA, ASH/PURGRY/ASH, and BLACK/FTWWHT/ORGFLA.

Images courtesy of Reebok