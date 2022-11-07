Cyclists, outdoor enthusiasts, and the everyday commuter will find the ATECH AirTag Multitool 7-in-1 Pro a nifty device to have around. It comes with utility tools you can work with when it comes to small fixes.

This device packs seven useful functions as an AirTag holder. It serves as a keychain for your most-used keys, as a phone stand, as a carabiner, and as a bottle opener. It is also the perfect bicycle tool as it has wrenches. These include a 1/4H hex wrench, a 5.5mm hex wrench, and a 12mm hex wrench.

The ATECH AirTag Multitool 7-in-1 Pro is designed to go with you wherever you go. After all, you don’t know when you might need to loosen a screw or pop an impromptu bottle of beer after a long day at work. As such, it is highly portable it comes with its own lanyard hole. It is even TSA-compliant so you can take it with you on your on-air travels.

This handy EDC makes a great gift for just about anyone. It is compact at just 3.3″ x 1.8″ x 0.3″ so it can fit in your pocket, in a glove compartment, and even in your backpack. It’s amazing how such a small device can pack all these great useful features.

Of course, the ATECH AirTag Multitool 7-in-1 Pro is made durable using stainless steel alloy body + ABS. It comes in two colorways including Black and Silver. Likewise, as its name entails, it has a dedicated slot for an Apple AirTag to help you keep track of your essentials.

