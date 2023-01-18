Atari may have bowed out of the home console race after the launch of the Jaguar, but many gamers still hold the company in high regard. It’s this nostalgia that drives third-party companies to license hardware that caters to retro players who crave the old-school experience. MyArcade presents the Gamestation Plus — a modern machine with classic titles.

This is not the first device to deliver the Atari experience out of the box. In fact, there have been plenty of options over the years, but the quality and user interface are just not up to par for discerning enthusiasts. MyArcade, on the other hand, delivers a sleek design and wireless freedom.

Although there is plenty of emulation software readily available online, this is an ideal alternative for those who prefer not to bootleg their games. The Gamestation Plus does not go for the aesthetics its competitors have. Instead of copying the original, it’s a bit more futuristic to appeal to a wider range of consumers.

It sports a slim housing with two buttons on the top framed with RGB lighting. Guessing by the icons, the one on the left is for power, while the other is the home button. It ships with two Bluetooth joysticks with RGB lighting as well.

Details on what software comes with it are still up in the air as of this writing. However, reports state that the game library is likely to have titles from the Atari 2600, Atari 7800, and Atari Arcade lineup. MyArcade is yet to confirm the pricing and release date of the Gamestation Plus. This would look awesome in any living room or man cave.

Images courtesy of MyArcade/Atari