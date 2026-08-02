Sony is once again the subject of controversy because of its decision to halt production of physical game discs. Meanwhile, those of us playing on PC have been doing so digitally for more than a decade now. For the disgruntled PlayStation owners who are switching to gaming rigs instead, ASUS is offering the ROG Raikiri II Pro controller.

Although a mouse and keyboard are the standard hardware, some of us just enjoy the feel of a gamepad. Although the DualSense is supported on Windows or Linux, this model opts for an offset layout that’s reportedly more ergonomic. In our opinion, it all boils down to personal preference. Nevertheless, here’s what you can expect from this new model.

The Taiwanese technology firm is a huge player in the PC gaming scene. Not only does it supply the market with powerful laptops, smartphones, and handhelds, but it also caters to the demand for matching accessories. The ROG Raikiri II Pro features an 8K polling rate. It renders latency virtually non-existent in wired or wireless modes.

To guarantee no ghost movements from the dreaded “stick drift” issue most gamepads suffer from, ASUS equips the controller with hot-swappable TMR joysticks. A full-color display allows users to remap buttons, switch profiles, calibrate, change lighting effects, adjust lighting brightness, tweak haptic feedback strength, and more.

No need for tools as the magnetic faceplate makes it easy to access user-replaceable components. Other noteworthy details include additional claw bumpers, detachable rear grip buttons, dual-mode triggers, and micro-switch buttons. A full charge of the ROG Raikiri II Pro lasts up to 79 hours. ASUS ships it out in a black or white colorway.

Images courtesy of ASUS