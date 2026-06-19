The foldable fever is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, Apple is also jumping on the bandwagon, with industry insiders hinting that the first folding iPhone will debut later this year. Therefore, HONOR is not about to give up in its winning streak. If you don’t plan to switch from Android anytime soon, why not give the Magic V6 a try?

When its predecessor came out, the Magic V5 was billed as the slimmest book-style foldable of its kind at the time. Clocking in at only 8.8 mm when closed and 4.1 mm when opened. As for the sequel, you might think the reduction in thickness is insignificant. You see, the latest SKU is now at 8.7 mm and 4.1 mm, respectively.

However, in the context of handsets, 0.10 mm is an insane feat of engineering when you really analyze things. As the new flagship, the Magic V6 has a big shoe to fill. Given how tough the competition is in the foldable segment, the device comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and 16 GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, storage options are only 512 GB or 1 TB. Buyers need to figure out just how much space they need because there are no means of expansion down the line. HONOR presents four colorways: Classic Black, Ivory White, Sunrise Gold, and Ferghana Red. Spread it wide to see a vibrant 7.95-inch, 2352 x 2172-pixel foldable OLED panel.

When it’s in its pocket-friendly configuration, you can interact with the 6.52-inch, 2420 x 1080-pixel external OLED screen. Primary imaging is handled by a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle, 50 MP wide-angle, and 64 MP telephoto cameras. Elsewhere, the Magic V6 sports 20 MP wide-angle selfie shooters on both ends.

Images courtesy of HONOR