Samsung will be facing tough competition from other Android OEMs this year. Although the South Korean tech company might have something to unveil soon, what its rivals just debuted are heavy hitters. Xiaomi gives us the 12S Ultra and Asus breaks out the ROG Phone 6 Pro. The former is an imaging champ, while the latter is a gaming beast.

The ROG Phone 6 Pro may not have the 12S Ultra’s Leica backing, but it makes up for it with performance and some fancy gimmicks. Let’s start with the nitty-gritty about this device and that means the hardware. Asus equips this smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 18 GB of RAM.

No expandable card slot here but the 512 GB internal storage should be more than enough. Like we said earlier, the cameras are not on the level of Xiaomi’s flagship, but are impressive, nonetheless. There’s a 50-megapixel main, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 5-megapixel macro.

Since were at the rear section, the ROG Phone 6 Pro feature special futuristic graphics. However, the attraction here is the secondary 2” OLED panel that can display the smartphone’s mode, notifications, and more. Asus also optimizes the GameCool 6 cooling system.

This means you can set gameplay settings to the maximum without fear of overheating. AirTrigger 6, meanwhile, provides two touch-sensitive buttons on the frame when in landscape orientation. Immersive Audio comes from dual front-firing speakers with Dirac HD Sound.

The battery is rated at 6,000 mAh and supports Quick Charge 5.0 and PD charging. A 6.78” 2448 x 1080 Samsung OLED touchscreen produces vibrant visuals with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The 165 Hz refresh rate and 720 Hz touch sampling rate ensure lag-free gaming on the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Images courtesy of Asus