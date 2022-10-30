Astorflex’s Bomaflex boasts a classic silhouette and is guaranteed to last with durable construction. It can take you from rocky paths to paved roads, days on the field, and on the dance floor, with a moc-toe design but with uppers and soles that can handle the elements.

This handcrafted footwear boasts premium cowhide leather uppers that are soft and thick and features a unique pattern thanks to its drying process. The leather is drummed in water and then naturally dried. This results in a pattern unique to each pair. The neat visible stitching that runs along the sole edge is also a brand trademark. It not only shows the meticulous process to ensure durability but also adds a rugged element to each pair.

Meanwhile, Astorflex’s Bomaflex comes with insoles equipped with memory foam for cushion and support and calfskin lining. The outsoles are EVA foam with is lightweight and commonly used in sneakers. But used on these boots, they add a rugged touch. EVA foam is rubber-like but they are flexible. It responds to the movement of your feet especially with the bending to reduce strain when you walk, run, or stay up on your feet for all-day comfort.

Finishing up the handsome aesthetics is the boat-shoe-inspired lacing system inspired by nautical footwear to keep them comfortably snug and breathable. The pull tabs on the heels make these boots easy to wear on and take off. Astorflex’s Bomaflex is handmade in Northern Italy and comes in two colorways including Black Leather and Brown Leather.

Images courtesy of Huckberry