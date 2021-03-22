For several years, spectators and fans of Formula 1 racing – which many consider the pinnacle of motorsports – have always seen Mercedes-AMG models as pace cars. 2021 marks the end of the German marque’s 25-year stint as organizers welcome another. To commemorate the privilege, Aston Martin will release the Vantage F1 Edition in two flavors.

These exceptional vehicles will surely grab the attention of collectors who will likely place orders for each version. Aston Martin will be offering the Vantage F1 Edition as a coupe or roadster configurations. Upgrades are what will set these two apart from the regular Vantage.

The British luxury marque is taking some cues from the track-only safety car but making adjustments for the street-legal machines. From a design standpoint, the Vantage F1 Edition replicates almost everything from its race-ready sibling.

It sports the distinct Aston Martin Green colorway along with Solid Matte Dark Gray graphics along the exterior. Of course, with such a prohibitive price tag, the manufacturer would gladly personalize it for you. Still, we know most folks will likely have it in the shade that matches what leads the Formula 1 cars around the course.

Another key difference is within the plush cabin. The fire extinguisher and roll cage are no longer there, which frees up more space. The upholstery uses a lot of black leather with gray microfiber for a sleeker vibe. Don’t expect any major update when it comes to the infotainment package though,

The Vantage F1 Edition receives a spec boost that pushes the output of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo AMG V8 engine up to 528 horsepower. Originally, this was at 503 horsepower. Acceleration and top speeds are supposedly the same as before. Preorders are now live with a summer delivery.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin