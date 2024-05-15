A while back, we featured a massive residential tower project by Bentley, designed for automotive enthusiasts who want to live somewhere luxurious with views of the sea. Little did anyone know a fellow British marque and rival would outpace them. The Aston Martin Residences is now officially open and people are eager to see what the establishment offers.

As with any inaugural event, the press were invited to view and experience everything the upscale building has to offer. Located at 300 Biscayne Boulevard Way, its construction reportedly took eight years to complete. G&G Developments was credited as the partner for this venture. Like a sleek supercar, Aston Martin Residences is shaped like a sail.

Insiders reveal that almost every allocated living space was already spoken for ahead of its grand opening. There are a total of 391 units and 99% of them already have owners, This is the carmaker’s first foray into luxury properties of this scale but its team of designers has already dabbled in architectural works in the past.

Chief creative officer and executive vice president Marek Reichman stated, “melding a captivating design aesthetic with one of the city’s most idyllic locations, on one of the last parcels of the Miami waterfront, the ultra-luxury Aston Martin Residence adds further distinction to the already expressive Miami skyline.”

Credited for the blueprints and overall aesthetic of the Aston Martin Residences is famed architect Rodolfo Miani. His firm Bodas Mian Anger is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He successfully incorporated subtle elements to convey the lavish experiences one gets from driving in an Aston Martin.

Crowning the peak of this modern tower are seven penthouses. As expected, the $59 million triplex christened the “Unique” is the only one still on the market. Don’t expect it to stay that way for long as it spans 27,000 square feet and comes with a jaw-dropping bonus — a Vulcan race car. Aston Martin Residences could pave the way for more endeavors like it in the future.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin