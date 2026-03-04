Dreame quietly launched a new smart trash bin in China, called the Dreame Life SPO9 Pro, just a few weeks after it launched a series of smart home appliances at CES 2026. The trash bin helps maintain space cleanliness and provides a more hygienic method to throw your trash.

It features a motion activated sensor that automatically opens the lid when it detects a hand moving toward it. This means you don’t have to touch and open the lid yourself, where bacteria and germs can reside.

This feature isn’t entirely new, being available in other brands too. But what makes the Dreame Life SPO9 Pro Smart Trash Can stand out is its self-dispensing feature. It automatically dispenses trash bags and also replaces new ones.

It suctions a fresh liner into place, opens its sides, and wraps it around the sides of the bin without human intervention. Moreover, its double-lid design helps avoid contact with the inner trash bin. There’s also an integrated press button that keeps the lid open longer, which is useful when manually cleaning the bin itself or throwing in more trash.

The battery-powered Dreame Life SPO9 Pro Smart Trash Can has a 9-liter capacity, which isn’t exactly ideal for larger families. It’s better for smaller waste disposal and more adaptable for use in bedrooms, home offices, smaller kitchens, or by a small family of two or three. It’s also sleek and compact, measuring 13.7″ x 12.0″ x 6.1″ (347 x 304 x 156 mm), and comes in a clean and minimalist all-white finish with gold accents.

Images courtesy of Dreame Tech