While other light fixtures are more utilitarian in their design and disappear into the background, Roger Reutimann’s YAWN lamp becomes a conversation starter. No matter if its turned on or off, it stands out because of the “look” it gives, which is a mix of boredom, sadness, or as its name implies, sleepiness.

This Bauhaus-Inspired Light Object serves both artistic display and sculptural design. Shaped from strict geometry, it comprise of stacked blocks, an architectural cantilevered vertical, and sharp right angles.

Cast in solid concrete, YAWN lamp gives a solid, precise, and heavy industrial aesthetic. Its design pays homage to Bauhaus’ principles, which centers on clarity, structure, and material honesty as foundations of a project.

But where the composition of the body is rigid, a deviation appears at the top, where it depicts human emotions. The severity breaks at the top, where two recessed, softly glowing “eyes” sit beneath a thick, brow-like overhang.

Moreover, the crack at the base also resembles an open mouth, either in mid-sentence, complaint, or a sigh. The deviations gives the industrial form an unmistakable, almost human-like quality. It gives YAWN lamp a posture that feels tired, slightly slouched.

The severity gives the inanimate object more attitude than character. One that presents a dry, understated humor that contrasts the lamp’s minimalist and rigid geometry.

The result is a lamp that depicts the Bauhaus spirit, which Reutimann admire. He described YAWN lamp as “disciplined, functional, and stripped down—yet human enough to feel alive.”

Images courtesy of Roger Reutimann