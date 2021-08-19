Astell & Kern is a name renowned among audiophile circles for its top-tier craftsmanship and outstanding acoustics. They supply individuals who demand only the most accurate sound reproduction out of their players. Here to deliver just that is the A&futura SE18 digital audio player or “DAP” as they call it. Go ahead and admire its sleek design

If you’re not picky when it comes to how the device looks, there’s a bunch of brands to buy from. However, for those whose tastes in aesthetics are as discerning as their preference for accuracy, Astell & Kern checks all the boxes and more. So, put on your headphones, plug them in, and enjoy

Its defining feature is the interchangeable all-in-on modules. The manufacturer ships it with the ESS ES9038PRO 8-channel DAC by default, but you can swap it out for other compatible components. This setup helps block out unwanted RF and power noise that may interfere with your music playback.

A&futura SE18 might be what manufacturers refer to as an entry-level model under its catalog. Still, given the price point of the devices, these are definitely on the premium end. The DAP measures 5.4” x 0.78” x 3.03” (H x D x W) and tips the scales at 13.41 ounces.

The sleek housing is aluminum with a matte finish in Moon Silver. You have a 5-inch 1920 x 1080 full-HD touch display. The Astell & Kern A&futura SE18 runs on a customized version of Android which allows for intuitive controls. It supports all the popular audio files including lossless high-fidelity formats.

Another cool aspect of the A&futura SE18 is the LED-backlit volume wheel. Even without looking at the screen, the volume level and bitrate of your music track are represented by different colors. Internal storage is 256 GB with support for microSD expansion up to 1 TB.

Images courtesy of Astell & Kern